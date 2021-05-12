PHILLIPS — The Third Annual Fly Rod Crosby Days is scheduled for May 14, 15 and 16 at Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps, Phillips, Maine.

This year’s celebration of Phillips Maine’s legendary sports woman, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, has expanded to include The Chewonki Foundation’s Owls of Maine: Habits and Adaptations of Maine’s Native Owls.

Fly Rod Crosby was born and grew up in Phillips Maine, the gateway to the High Peaks Region, and is noted for her fishing and hunting skills and her efforts at promoting Maine wildlife during the late 1800s and early 1900s as an ideal destination for outdoor sporting activities. For her accomplishments, Crosby has been inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.” says Jon Pound of FCPSC

Scheduled additional events include Fly Fishing Clinics (Traditional, Tenkara and Trout Spey), Fly Tying Clinic, Fly Fishing Trip, and Mt. Bike demos by Northern Lights of Farmington, Maine. In addition, Sharon Parsons, of Kingfield Maine, will conduct a basket weaving clinic during Fly Rod Crosby Days on May 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. and the Chewonki Foundation’s Owls of Maine: Habits and Adaptations of Maine’s Native Owls at 3:30 p.m., with three live owls are the highlights of this program. Also an exhibitors’ fair, hot dog lunch and pancake breakfasts are scheduled throughout the weekend.

For More Information on Fly Rod Crosby Days Celebration, contact Jon Pound at Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps. By email [email protected] or telephone 207-639-2538 or on their website www.foxcarltonpond.com

