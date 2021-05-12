JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to give the animal control officer a 3% raise and received an update on the gazebo.

Animal Control Officer Larry Wright makes $643.75 a month, including mileage, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said. Following an executive session, selectpersons agreed to raise his pay and cover the cost of training, she said Tuesday.

He is on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The board also learned the gazebo that Dot White has been raising money for years to buy was ordered. It is a smaller size than originally considered and will go on the lawn at the Town Office.

White was disappointed in 2017 when she learned the gazebo she was considering was too big for the Town Office area.

Selectpersons approved the purchase in April.

The amount in the gazebo account is $6,700 and the final cost is $6,965. Half of it was put down when it was ordered and the other half will be paid when it is shipped. It is believed to arrive sometime in August, LaFreniere said.

The town was given free shipping.

In the meantime, White is still fundraising. Of the $265 more that is needed, people donated $140 toward it as of Monday.

