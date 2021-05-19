LIVERMORE — The Board of Selectpersons on Tuesday, May 11, approved a $4,500 bid by Chretien’s Construction to replace the shingles on the Town Office roof.

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien recused himself during the discussion and voting on his affiliated construction company’s bid. There were no other bids brought before the board for shingling the town office roof.

Selectpersons also accepted the state’s estimated 500-ton salt bid at $57.95 per ton. For grinding roads, the board approved Anson-based Bruce A. Manzer Inc.’s $15,000 bid. Roads that will be improved include Bean Street, the dead-end Strickland Ferry Road, Beechwood Terrace and Center roads. Selectperson Scott Richmond said “one bad spot” on Butler Hill Road would also be addressed.

During discussion of the town’s Personnel Policy, Selectperson Tracey Martin iterated that employees should only receive time and a half compensation when they work overtime. She brought to the board’s attention an example in the payroll in which an employee received time and half compensation for working less than a 40-hour week.

“So they are getting it at a higher rate than their base [pay],” Martin said in regard to town employee compensation time.

Board members agreed to bring the discrepancy to Treasurer Mary Castonguay’s attention.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller reviewed the town’s Purchasing Policy with board members who requested that Miller expand the policy’s five articles by referring to other municipalities’ policies.

The policy outlines the town’s purchasing procedures and promotes fair and equitable treatment of all suppliers of goods and services. Proposed changes by the board included omitting the requirement of the town administrator’s written approval of supplies or services exceeding $1,000.

Selectperson Brett Deyling also proposed changing the language of Section 4.E so purchase negotiations would be unnecessary for purchases less than $2,500, during emergencies, or when it is “impracticable or impossible to obtain competition,” as worded in the policy.

Miller also reviewed article 52 of the town warrant which would authorize the Select Board to negotiate and enter into a 15-year agreement with Central Maine power to install LED bulbs in all town streetlights.

The board held an executive session to consult with legal counsel on the town’s rights and responsibilities. Following the session, Martin announced that the board had authorized the town attorney to begin reimbursement of overpayment. The board did not provide any additional context or comments in regards to an overpayment.

In a follow-up email, Miller wrote in regards to the executive session, “As discussed last night, based on the advice of counsel, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

