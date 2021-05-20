FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday, May 11, proclaimed May 16-22 as Arbor Week in Farmington.

“This is the 50th year of the Farmington Conservation Commission,” Commission Chairman Bill Haslam said.

Arbor Week plans had to be delayed due to a delayed tree shipment, he said. Lilacs missing downtown will be replaced beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29, he noted.

The town has received a Project Canopy grant to create an invasive species guide, Haslam said. “Looking around, invasives are everywhere downtown,” he added.

An $8,958 Project Canopy grant in 2015 resulted in the Commission doing a tree inventory of street trees with help from Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon teams. A former teacher at Spruce Mountain Middle School, Commission member Sally Speich asked for advisor Rob Taylor’s help. She learned his team members had used i-Tree Streets, a Forest Service software program while preparing for that year’s current issue topic of urban and community forestry.

The inventory gave details on species and size as well as defects, health issues, insect damage and potential safety concerns in the town’s trees.

It allowed us to consider what could be done to mitigate problems, Haslam said.

To begin educating the public about invasives, Haslam and fellow Commission member and Maine State Forester Patty Cormier will appear on Tom Saviello’s June 10 Talkin’ Maine program. The program is available online through Mt. Blue Community Access TV or their Facebook page.

Farmington is in its 44th year of being named a Tree City USA town by the Arbor Day Foundation. For a town to be recognized, four requirements must be met: have a tree board or conservation commission, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“We’re one of two towns that have the most years under that program in Maine,” Haslam said. “Farmington is the only one that doesn’t have an arborist or dedicated tree staff, it’s all volunteer. We’re pretty proud of that.”

In other business, permits for two new lunch wagons were approved while innkeeper or lunch wagon permits for several other businesses were renewed. Those renewed were:

• Mount Blue Motel, located at 454 Wilton Road and Colonial Valley Motel, located at 593 Wilton Road, both owned and operated by Rick Collins

• Farmington Motel, owned and operated by 489 Farmington Falls, LLC, located at 489 Farmington Falls Road

• Sandy River Dairy, owned and operated by Erik Johnson, located at 560 Farmington Falls Road

• The Outpost, owned and operated by Brian Bates, located at 495 Wilton Road

New lunch wagon Bubier’s Hot Dogs will be run primarily by Scott Bubier’s daughter Bonnie Bubier. He said he purchased the wagon and she will be serving red hotdogs along with hamburgers and cheeseburgers. Bonnie said she is looking into making their own relishes.

Bonnie is hoping to do catering primarily. She may go to a fair or two, farmers’ markets or other locations in the area. The wagon may also be set up at their 192 Marvel Street address.

The Ugly Dumpling, owned by Lou Sarafeen will be set up in town behind Gifford’s. He plans to work local events primarily with John Moore. Asian inspired foods such as ramen noodles, dumplings, crab rangoons and other appetizers will be offered, he said.

