REGION — Several towns have made plans to recognize Memorial Day this year although many have scaled back their activities.

Last year traditional activities were either not held or done differently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no parades or large indoor gatherings for speeches. Attendees are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

At 10 a.m., Monday, May 31, in Farmington a wreath will be laid and taps played at the World War I Memorial Arch, Matthew Smith, Commander of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 said in a phone interview May 16. Participants will then proceed to Meetinghouse Park for a similar ceremony. Wreaths will also be placed in Center Burying Ground Cemetery and at the post on Middle Street, he noted.

At 10:30 a.m., Farmington Emblem Club 460 will perform an American flag folding ceremony, explaining what each fold represents.

To prepare for Memorial Day, more than 900 American flags will be placed on veterans graves beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Fairview Cemetery. The rain date is Sunday, May 23.

“A couple of people do the outlying cemeteries,” Smith said. “38 acres are involved.”

For more information or to volunteer, call Smith at 207-491-2743.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House will take the first tentative steps toward resuming activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with two activities on Memorial Day.

The 10 a.m. flag ceremony will honor Chesterville’s former military service members whose lives were lost while performing military duties. It will feature a live trumpet rendering of taps and singing of God Bless America. Veteran and former sheriff Bob Cox will then ring the historic Meeting House Bell from its newly restored belfry. Kitty Gee, wife of the late Chesterville war hero John Gee will deliver remarks.

A sound system will be used and the public is invited to share a poem, song or thoughts relating to the occasion.

Following the Memorial Day service, the Meeting House doors will open to admit the public for refreshments and viewing of the art that was entered by Chesterville youth in response to a community-wide invitation this past winter.

“We felt the pandemic had been so hard on children in particular, as they were missing so many opportunities they normally have for socializing and learning, and we wanted to give them something to look forward to,” said Roxanne Worster, who spear-headed the art show initiative.

Other 2021 plans for children’s programming at the Meeting House include a Chesterville Children’s Festival that will bring in two professional performers: pantomime and mask artist Michael Cooper and juggler Michael Menes. Both artists will also be conducting workshops to share secrets and techniques of their craft with children.

The Chesterville Children’s Festival has not yet been scheduled but will likely be in September.

Free and open to the public, the Memorial Day/Art Show event will last from about 10 to 11 a.m., followed by open house/art viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Donations welcome.

For more information about the day, call 207-778-3767.

The Chesterville Union Meeting House is located at the intersection of Zion’s Hill and Borough Road in Chesterville.

Wilton veterans and community members will gather at 11:55 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Lions Hall (formerly the American Legion Post). No observance was held last year. Previously ceremonies were held the day before.

At noon the flag will be raised to full mast. A wreath will be placed at the monument and taps will be played. Senator Russell Black (R-Wilton) will speak and Reverend David W. Smith will give prayers. The National Guard has been asked to participate.

“I’ve acquired a box of paper poppies,” organizer Charles Tappan said in a phone interview Monday morning, May 17. “I’ll pass those out. There will be refreshments in the hall afterwards.”

For more information, call Tappan 207-645-4867.

Weld will have a ceremony at the monuments in front of the Weld Public Library at 1 p.m. The American flag will be raised, a wreath placed and taps played.

“It will be brief, but there will be a ceremony this year,” organizer Sean Minear said Tuesday, May 18.

filed under: