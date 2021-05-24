JAY — Selectpersons voted Monday that the July 3 fireworks be held on the condition that Livermore Falls agrees to participate.

Livermore has already agreed to do what Jay and Livermore Falls does, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

The event gives people a sense of community, Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro said. She felt it was important. Selectperson Gary McGrane agreed.

Livermore Falls selectmen are expected to take the matter up June 1.

LaFreniere said she contacted the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce to see if June 1 would be too late to schedule the company that provides the fireworks. She has not heard back.

Jay voters approved raising $2,275 as Jay’s share of the July 3 fireworks last year and again this year. Each town shares in the expense.

