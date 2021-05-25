LIVERMORE — A meeting about the June 8 Town Meeting referendum will be held 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom or in person at the Town Office/Fire Station, 10 Crash Road.

Information on the articles to be considered will be shared and there will be the opportunity for questions to be answered. One article addresses proposed revisions to the town’s medical marijuana stores, cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities and testing facilities Ordinance adopted Aug. 11, 2020.

Copies of the ballot and the ordinance are available on the town website, livermoremaine.org.

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Primary School, Gibbs Mill Road.

Former Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will be the moderator, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller told the Board of Selectpersons during their Tuesday night meeting. Local officials who have moderated meetings previously were unavailable, he said.

The link for the meeting is available on the town website.

Absentee ballots are available at the Town Office during business hours. They must be returned by June 7, Miller said.

In other business, Miller said Jay officials had approved money for the July 3 fireworks, was now waiting for Livermore Falls’ decision and the chamber to decide if they could be held. To make it official, selectpersons again voted to provide the town’ portion of the cost if the fireworks are held.

