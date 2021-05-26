FARMINGTON — Healthgrades, a leading marketplace that connects patients and providers, recently announced the 453 hospital recipients of its 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Awards™ (PSEA). Franklin Memorial Hospital is one of just two hospitals in Maine to receive recognition.

“To be recognized during a year that has presented so many new challenges to patient safety with regards to COVID-19, is a huge accomplishment. The team at Franklin hasn’t missed a beat and continues to keep quality care and safety as a top priority,” said Barbara Sergio, chief operating officer at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

This award recognizes the top hospitals across the nation that excel in providing top quality care for their patients, while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays and providing patients with exceptional and positive experiences.

The PSEA recognizes hospitals in the top 10 percent of the nation for patient safety. Patient safety ratings inform patients how well a hospital prevents injuries, infections and other serious conditions based on 14 serious, potentially preventable adverse events.

“As the health care landscape continues to change, consumers can feel confident knowing that the hospitals that have been recognized with a Healthgrades 2021 PSEA are providing a positive patient experience and an overall exceptional outcome for patients and communities,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Healthgrades chief medical officer.

Jessica Levesque, sentinel event program manager for the Maine Division of Licensing and Certification, Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged the achievement in a correspondence to Franklin leaders stating, “The Sentinel Event Team would like to congratulate Franklin Memorial Hospital for receiving the 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades for the third year in a row. This is quite an achievement. Thank you for all you and the health care professionals at Franklin Memorial Hospital do for patient safety.”

