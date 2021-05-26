LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Livermore Falls First Baptist Church the week of May 16 we got the surprising news from the CDC that they are lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. From the beginning of the pandemic, we said we would follow CDC guidelines and that is exactly what we will do.

Starting on May 30, social distancing and masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals. If you have not been vaccinated, there will be a separate section in the sanctuary for you. Masks and social distancing will still be required.

Summer seems to have magically arrived. With the beautiful temperatures, it is a great time to get outside and get some fresh air. It is a good time to get in shape. If you need an incentive to run, outrunning the black flies is typically incentive enough for me! While you are getting physical exercise, do not neglect the need for spiritual exercise. How are you strengthening your spiritual muscles? What exercises do you regularly do?

That is something we discussed during Sunday’s sermon. The other questions I asked was, “What word would you use to describe this church?” and “What part do you have in making the church like that?” This is God’s church and He is working through you. Let us get in peak spiritual shape to help bring God’s glory to the world.

The Week Ahead: Tuesday- Bible Study at 10 a.m.- https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337. This is the same login as what is in your bulletin.

filed under: