LIVERMORE FALLS — Many outdoor Masses and prayer services are planned for cemeteries around Maine on Memorial Day Weekend.

In Livermore Falls, weather permitting, Fr. Paul Dumais will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery on 445 Park Street in Livermore Falls on Monday, May 31, at 1 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair.

In Rumford, Fr. Nathan March will celebrate Memorial Day Mass at St. John’s Cemetery on Isthmus Road in Rumford on Monday, May 31, at 8:15 a.m. For more information, visit the Memorial Day section on the Diocese of Portland’s website at www.portlanddiocese.org/memorialday.

