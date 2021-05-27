LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents will have three candidates to choose from to fill a two-year term on the Select Board at the June 8 selections. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.

Incumbent Heather Bronish, Jim Long and Sheila Scanlan are seeking the position. The Sun Journal asked candidates why they are running, what they would like to see change in town and what skills they would bring to the board.

Bronish said she is running for re-election because “I am very proud of how I have served residents of Livermore Falls on the Select Board and have been encouraged by the feedback I have received.”

She thinks the biggest challenge in the immediate future is the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the sewer collections system.

“We are started on a pathway toward bringing our sewer/wastewater systems up to grade,” she said. “These times challenge us all but the upgrades can’t be kicked further down the road. Constantly applying band-aids to the problems throws good money away because it means that another band-aid will be needed, sooner rather than later.”

Long said he has always had an interest in community affairs where he lived but was not able to participate due to travel commitments for work.

“Since I moved to Maine 17 years ago and back to Livermore Falls with my wife, Gayle Murphy Long, I now have the time to devote to the community,” he said. “My wife was born and raised in Livermore Falls. I would like to help make it the prosperous and energetic small town she remembers. Livermore Falls has a large number of retired residents and people on limited income, I would like to work to assure the town continues to be a place they can afford to live.”

Scanlan said, “I am running to give back to my community; to get more citizens involved with town meetings and voting. To strengthen community ties. To listen to the citizens and bring their concerns to the board.”

As far as changes go, Long said he would like to see “more transparency in decision-making and greater participation by townspeople in meetings and decisions, customer focus centering on Livermore Falls residents, greater town support for businesses and good paying jobs in Livermore Falls and the area.”

He would also like to see “improved support for town services, fire, police, roads and town departments,” he said.

Scanlan said she would like to see “more community involvement, community policing, to have new businesses want to open shop in our town. To utilize the recreation field and parks and make necessary repairs to the basketballs courts, tennis courts, walking paths, etc.”

Bronish believes the town needs to develop a plan to guide the town.

“We’ve got to have a plan for the future and the fortitude to stand up for that plan,” she said.

All three candidates said they believe they have the skills to move the town forward.

“I have volunteered for the budget committee for the last three years. I have attended many selectmen meetings and have an understanding of how things are approached in town politics,” Scanlan said. “I got to see the flow of things. During my two careers, I have had a great deal of public interaction. I am a good listener and people want to be heard. If you ask my opinion, you will get my honest opinion; when I give my word, I give my word. I am not afraid to say ‘I’m sorry'” or admit when I am wrong.

She said she plans to work hard for the residents of the town “to have their voices heard and try to make sure all of the board’s decisions are best for all of the citizens.”

Bronish said she believes the skill that helps her the most, as a board member, “is the ability to hear or read about a problem or development and break it down into understandable components and communicate to others my understanding and viewpoint of the situation.”

Long said he believes his 40-plus years of business and management experience gained from owning a small business and working for large health care corporations and hospitals will be a benefit to the town.

“I have Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science in hospital administration degrees,” Long said. “I am a deacon of the Moose Hill Free Will Baptist Church.”

