REGION — Literacy Volunteers, American Red Cross, Safe Voices, Rural Community Action Ministry, Care and Share Food Closet, Mission at the Eastward, Western Maine Center for Children and Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Partnership received grants in May totaling $28,429. Funding was provided through generous donations to the fund from individuals, businesses and foundations.

United Way is proud to support the efforts of these organizations in our community. Specifically, grants were made for the following:

• Literacy Volunteers: improvement of adult learner’s digital literacy and increased access to technology.

• American Red Cross: disaster response services so the Red Cross can help local individuals in the event of a fire or other disaster.

• Safe Voices: basic essential items for survivors of domestic violence to be distributed through a newly established resource center in Farmington.

• Rural Community Action Ministry: grocery, prescription, and meal delivery service for older adults in the Livermore, and Livermore Falls area.

• Care and Share Food Closet: the purchase of a walk-in cooler to expand storage for fresh produce.

• Mission at the Eastward: building supplies to make houses more accessible and safer, including ramps, roofs, steps, and floors.

• Western Maine Center for Children: back up bedding and sanitation supplies to increase the capacity of the childcare center and keep children safe.

• Rangeley Health and Wellness: behavioral health support for older adults in the Rangeley region with a focus on providing nutritious food, respite for caregivers, and safe homes.

United Way accepts applications to the Very Basics fund twice a year. Applications are due by April 30 and Oct. 31 annually and can be found at uwtva.org.

Since the fund’s inception in 2019 United Way has disbursed $109,889.65 to address basic needs in this area.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept current on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

filed under: