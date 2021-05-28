EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, Inc. (WMCA) continues to assist with applications for residents of Franklin County for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP or Fuel Assistance) who have not applied and received a benefit since Aug. 24, 2020. Applications will be taken through July 15 for this program year. All applications are still being done over the phone. To apply, call 645-3764 or 1-800-645-9636 and ask to speak to someone in HEAP.

HEAP is not an emergency program. It is a supplemental program which is intended to assist in paying part of a households heating costs. Any funds received can be used now or for the 2021-22 heating season until April 30, 2022. HEAP provides benefits to eligible households for wood, electricity, propane, oil, kerosene, wood pellets and coal.

Applicants will need the birth dates and Social Security numbers for everyone in the household, a picture ID for the primary applicant, a light bill (the top 2/3 of the front page), the account number at the fuel vendor, proof of gross household income from all sources, such as wages, pensions, SS, TANF, etc., and a Permission to Share Form signed by everyone in the household over the age of 18. Other information might be needed based on an applicant’s individual circumstances.

The information gathered during the intake process for HEAP also is used for the Electric Lifeline Program (ELP). ELP may be able to assist those eligible with a credit on their Central Maine Power Company bill.

Western Maine Community Action, Inc. is a nonprofit agency providing services to eligible people in Franklin, Androscoggin, and Oxford counties. Services include nutritional services, housing, fuel assistance, weatherization, health navigator services, elder services, housing services and information and referral. The agency’s mission is to advocate for, strengthen and coordinate, all resources that will assist us in promoting the self-sufficiency and independence of people.

