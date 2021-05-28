Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected].

Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting a “Drive Up Rabies Clinic” on Saturday June 19 from 10 a.m. until noon at Jay Hannaford Parking Lot. People are asked to stay in their vehicle with their pet(s). Masks are mandatory in order for the veterinarian to approach your vehicle. Cats must be in carrier. Please have your current rabies certificate available. The cost is $15 for renewal vaccinations.

This weeks pets of the week are:

Rebel, Hound Mix, Male, 10 Months: Meet Rebel! Rebel is an energetic and outgoing boy who has a lot of puppy energy. He loves going for walks and being active. Rebel is looking for a home who is willing to work with him and take him on adventures, that is able to provide the time, structure, and training that an adolescent dog requires. Rebel would do best in a home without other animals and has been known to be resource guardy.

Binx, 6 months to 1 Year, Male: “Hi there. My name is Binx. I’m an opinionated guy who kinda just likes to do my own thing. I’m looking for a home without small kids, they are overwhelming to me.”

Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

