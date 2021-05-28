FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will host its first 5-Card Float down the Sandy River on June 26. Put-in will be at the Fairbanks Bridge between 10 a.m. and noon, take-out will be at DHHS in Farmington. There will be a shuttle service to get participants back to their vehicles at the Fairbanks Bridge.

Feel free to float, paddle, swim etc. — whatever floats goes. Proceeds from the event will be invested directly back into our community — through valued community partners and through programs like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, the Community Energy Challenge and more.

United Way is able to offer this opportunity with sponsorship from Technology Solutions of Maine and one of the prizes donated by Northern Lights. This event is family friendly; children are welcome but will not be permitted to buy into the poker hands (and do not need to register). Poker hands will cost $20 each for anyone 18 and older and each person can purchase as many hands as they like.

Cards will be ‘dealt’ along the float:

• One at Fairbanks Bridge (at put in) and volunteers will be there to help participants push off.

• Three at various stops along the float (very obvious and easy to spot).

• One at DHHS (at take out) and volunteers will be there to help participants ashore. Shuttle service will also be available to shuttle participants back to the Fairbanks Bridge/ball field.

• There will be opportunity to ‘draw/trade’ up to three cards per hand (four if you have an ace) for $5 per card.

Best two hands win. Prizes are $500 or a new Northern Lights kayak (best hand chooses first).

To sign up, visit uwtva.org. Get a crew together and mark calendars. Families and children are welcome. Feel free to bring snacks/drinks to enjoy along the way (just be sure to bring out whatever you bring in).

filed under: