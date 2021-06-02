LIVERMORE FALLS — Last week – the week of May 16 – we got the surprising news from the CDC that they are lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. From the beginning of the pandemic, we said we would follow CDC guidelines and that is exactly what we will do.

Starting on May 30, social distancing and masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals. If you have not been vaccinated, there will be a separate section in the sanctuary for you. Masks and social distancing will still be required.

Summer seems to have magically arrived. With the beautiful temperatures, it is a great time to get outside and get some fresh air. It is a good time to get in shape. If you need an incentive to run, outrunning the blackflies is typically incentive enough for me! While you are getting physical exercise, do not neglect the need for spiritual exercise. How are you strengthening your spiritual muscles? What exercises do you regularly do? That is something we discussed during Sunday’s sermon. The other questions I asked was, “What word would you use to describe this church?” and “What part do you have in making the church like that?” This is God’s church and He is working through you. Let us get in peak spiritual shape to help bring God’s glory to the world.

Update Week of May 23

My mother recently said to me, “Won’t it be nice in 10 years when we can look back at the pandemic, rather than being in the middle of it?” We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. If you have been vaccinated, you can come to church without a mask or social distancing. If you are still unvaccinated, masks and social distancing is still required.

If you would like to join the church, I am offering a new members’ class June 6 and 13 after church. This class is also required if you wish to be baptized. Many things are in the works for 2021 and beyond, including our Three Day Revival/Carnival July 16, 17, and 18. You should start to see flyers popping up soon. On a personal note, I want to thank you for the love you showed me after church on Sunday. Getting my Masters of Divinity was not easy, but I did it because it was the calling God gave me; to be able to serve as a parish minister. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Many blessings for your week ahead,

Pastor Forrest

The Week Ahead:

Tuesday- Bible Study at 10am- https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337. This is the same login as what is in your bulletin.

