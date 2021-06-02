Monday morning, May 31, Marlene Walker places her hand over her heart after placing a wreath at the World War II Monument in Union Park in Livermore Falls. Members of the VFW Post 3335 color guard are seen behind her. Memorial Day observances were also held in Jay, Livermore and Fayette. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Memorial Day observances were held in Livermore Falls, Livermore, Jay and Fayette Monday morning, May 31. At the World War II Monument, Chisholm Square in Jay members of the VFW Post 3335 color guard, the American Veterans post 33 firing squad and auxiliary members are seen behind a pole at the monument that holds four American flags. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser