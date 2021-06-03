CHESTERVILLE — On Monday, May 31, Chesterville Center Union Meeting House hosted an art show of works created by area youth over the winter.

“We felt the pandemic had been so hard on children in particular, as they were missing so many opportunities they normally have for socializing and learning, and we wanted to give them something to look forward to,” wrote Roxanne Worster in a release about the show. She spear-headed the art show initiative.

The art show began at 10 a.m. with an open house and art viewing until 2 p.m. Refreshments were also served.

Visitors made their way to the front of the Meeting House where sculptures were displayed on the floor with other art work hung on the wall in back.

“I like the robot best,” one person said. The sculpture created by Kaden Freeman used recycled materials.

The Mason Wills entry, ‘My 1800’s Cabin’ sat on a quilt featuring Maine wildlife pictures and a simple cabin with pine needles covering the roof. ‘Smuggler’s Raft’ by Jeremiah Dyar boasted several exotic animals. ‘Horse and Rider Jumping’ created by Tori Wills was made with LEGOs, sticks and other materials. Lily Hastings painted a rock for ‘Starry Night Sky.’

“I miss it,” retired teacher Worster said. “I love the connection with kids.

“The kids did a really nice job,” she noted. “We have some talented, talented people.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: