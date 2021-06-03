Korean War veteran Harold Beisaw salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Farmington World War I Memorial Arch Monday morning, May 31. It was one of several held in the region despite rain showers. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Veteran Les Gatchell salutes after placing a red, white and blue star wreath at the World War II Honor Roll in Meetinghouse Park in Farmington Monday morning, May 31. Wreaths were placed at other monuments in the park and Farmington Emblem Club 460 held a flag folding demonstration.
Veterans Skip Thompson and Cleon Fletcher socialize after a Memorial Day service held in Wilton Monday, May 31. Veterans, their family and others from the community paid tribute to those who gave their all while in service to their country.
Lucy-Ann Knowles plays one of the notes used while performing taps for Chesterville Memorial Day observances Monday, May 31. Poems, speeches and songs were also shared.