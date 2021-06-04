PORTLAND — In honor of the Feast of Corpus Christi (also known as the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ) on Sunday, June 6, parishes around the Diocese of Portland have planned outdoor Eucharistic processions. The solemnity is a celebration of the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, recalling the institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper.

While the Last Supper is also commemorated on Holy Thursday, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ focuses solely on the gift of the Eucharist. The mood is also more joyous than that felt on Holy Thursday, the day before Christ’s passion and death. In the United States, the Feast of Corpus Christi is celebrated on the Sunday after Trinity Sunday.

It serves as a sign of common faith, adoration, and acknowledgement that our worship of Jesus calls us to offer a pledge of undivided love and offering of ourselves to the service of others. The feast is often marked by Eucharistic processions, during which the Blessed Sacrament is carried in a monstrance through the church and into the streets. Many also spend time in Eucharistic adoration on the solemnity. Some of the parish celebrations scheduled for around Maine are:

Jay: On Saturday, June 5, an outdoor Eucharistic procession will be held following the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, located on 1 Church Street in Jay.

Farmington: On Sunday, June 6, an outdoor Eucharistic procession will be held following the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church, located on 133 Middle Street in Farmington.

