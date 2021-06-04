FARMINGTON —Starting this week, Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will begin holding smaller “pop-up” vaccination clinics at local businesses in an effort to reach younger hard-to-reach individuals.

Two such pop-up clinics will be held in partnership with local breweries and will feature live music and food truck vendors. The first takes place on Friday, June 4 at Ambition Brewing on Main Street in Wilton from 3-6 p.m. The following week another event will be held Saturday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Tumbledown Brewing at the Eastside Mall on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

“The pace of those wanting COVID-19 vaccines has slowed considerably in recent weeks, which has prompted changes in strategy and convenience in order to reach those who remain unvaccinated,” said Barbara Sergio, FMH chief operating officer.

Those who opt to get vaccinated at these pop ups must be 18+ and will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered by staff from FMH and NorthStar.

