FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police reported two different motorcycle crashes within a half-hour of each other on Sunday in Strong and Sandy River Plantation.

Ricky Robinson, 55, of Wilton was traveling westbound on Route 149, also known as Lambert Hill Road in Strong, on a motorcycle when he lost control and went off the road, Lt. Jason Madore of the Maine State Police said Monday.

Trooper Keith Barton responded to the crash at 1:47 p.m.

Robinson complained of pain in his chest and stomach. It is believed he was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to a nearby hospital, Madore said.

The Strong Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

At about 2:14 p.m., Franklin County Deputy Tyler Gray responded to the second motorcycle crash on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation.

The driver, Jason Cooke, 32, of Rome, allegedly hit a bump in the road and was thrown off the bike, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr., said Monday.

Rangeley Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded. The extent of Cooke’s potential injuries were not disclosed.

