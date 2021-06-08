LIVERMORE — Voters Tuesday approved amendments to the town’s medical marijuana ordinance by a vote of 91 to 59.

Related Livermore resident questions changes to medical marijuana ordinance

Among the amendments were making all required distances within the ordinance consistent. The distances have increased from 500 to 1,000 feet. The ordinance was adopted Aug. 11, 2020.

Terms of office for elected officials were changed to coincide with the annual Town Meeting by a vote of 127 to 24. Selectpersons recently voted to change the date of the annual Town Meeting from June to April.

A citizen’s initiative to accept the secret ballot process for the election of selectmen, Town Clerk and school board members passed 118 to 34.

Changing the treasurer from an elected position to appointed was authorized 94 to 57. The change will take effect at the end of the current elected term.

All budget articles passed, Town Clerk Renda Guild said about an hour after the polls closed.

In the only contested election, Randy Ouellette received 100 votes and Brett Poisson 51 for a two-year term as selectperson. Brett Deyling, unopposed, was elected to a three-year term.

Incumbent Andrew Sylvester was elected to another three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors.

Earlier in the day, Guild said voter turnout was low with just over 80 casting their ballots by 2:30.

“It’s a very slow poll process today,” she said.

In all, 153 people voted.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: