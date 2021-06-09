WELLS — Katelyn Lapoint of Livermore Falls, graduated with a Certificate in Small Business Management from York County Community College. The College held its 26th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 14, 2021. All 2020 and 2021 graduates had the option to participate in person. Those that chose to attend following all Covid-19 guidelines and mandates. The event was livestreamed for family, friends and the community.

