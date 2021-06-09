NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church June 6 service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Love Lifted Me”, “The Way of the Cross Leads Home”, “The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want”. The service was concluded with communion. Linda Lyman is the organist each week.

The sermon, titled “Jesus, Fix It”, and reading the scripture from Mark 1:40-42. Pastor Bonnie began speaking about the condition of this world. There are murders, robberies, divorces, abuse, sickness, wars, famine, etc. She went on to say how we put together committees, elect officials, have rallies, etc. just to come up with solutions. We know everything seems to be getting out of control and we are trying to figure out how to fix it. Romans 3:23 tells us that we all have been broken because we have all sinned and fall short of the glory of God. So, if we all fall short, how do we think we can fix it? We have been trying for years, but nothing really has changed. Why? Because we haven’t asked the one who could change it.

The one thing we forget is that we are broken people. We can’t fix anything until we ourselves are fixed. The one who can fix us is Jesus Christ. Having a true relationship with Jesus is the key to fixing us and this world. How can we ask Jesus to fix this world, if we aren’t ready to have Him fix us? Jesus is waiting to fix our broken lives, He is waiting to heal our broken spirits, He is waiting to fix our broken souls, He is waiting to put us back together!

We know that Jesus fixed the woman with a blood situation, He fixed the blind man to see, He fixed the lame to walk, He fixed the deaf to hear, and those who couldn’t speak, to speak. We also know that Jesus saved us by dying on the cross and rising on the third day to live again. We saw how God fixed things in the Old Testament. When He saved the Israelites by parting the Red Sea, when God fixed Job’s situation, and especially when God sent His Son to die for us. God has always been there to fix us.

We are all born as sinners, but God had a plan for that, to be there for us in our time of need. That answer was through His Son, Jesus. God didn’t want us separated from Him; He wanted that relationship with us. God knew we couldn’t fix it on our own, so He did it for us. This world will never be fixed unless we turn to God to do it. Only God can bring the peace and harmony we all stride for in our lives.

In this world, sin is running rampant, through gossiping, stealing, murdering, lying, cheating, abuse, and so much more. How can it all be stopped, how can it all be fixed? Only by the blood of Jesus. We all can be fixed. The question is, do you want to be fixed? Jesus has said, His arms are opened, we just need to tell Him we need to be fixed through Him.

Pastor Bonnie said that God can fix anything but it takes a drop of faith from His children and a willingness to hand Him all the pieces and all the parts that have come undone.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting Mac and Cheese for the Food Pantry. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

