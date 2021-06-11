FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary announces the return of the popular Fourth of July parade! The parade will be held on Saturday, July 3 starting at 10 a.m. Staging area for all participants will be at the Olsen Student Center Parking lot on High Street in Farmington. Line up and judging is at 9 a.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Freedom.” Chamber Bucks will be awarded to the top two entries in each category ($50 and blue ribbon; and $25 and red ribbon; third place will receive a white ribbon). The five categories are: Agriculture/Animal; Band/Music/Walkers; Antique (Car/Truck/Tractor); Military Service/Patriotic; and Float.

Come on out and show your red, white, and blue spirit. (Please be respectful of others and enjoy the parade while socially distancing. There is plenty of room to spread out along the parade route which will extend down High Street, Broadway, Main Street and South Street.)

filed under: