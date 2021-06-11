FARMINGTON — From June 15, 2021 until August 3, 2021 Farmington Public Library will be running our Summer Reading Program. Children of all ages read and listen to books in all formats, and keep a record of their reading to win prizes and improve their reading skills.

The local businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Subway, Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, and the Portland Sea Dogs.

You may sign up in person, by phone at 207-778-4312, or by email at [email protected] The library will be open to foot traffic Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments are only necessary in the children’s room Tuesday to Friday 10-11:30 a.m. We still have to limit the number of people in the building and ask that you wear masks. Children’s story times will

continue to be online via our website, https://www.farmington.lib.me.us/ and do not need a library card to participate, only to check out books. All RSU#9 students are entitled to a free card.

