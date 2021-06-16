Lasell



NEWTON, MA — Zoe Nadeau of Turner (04282) was named to the Lasell University Dean’s List for their academic performance in the Spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Ohio



ATHENS, OH — Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Quinn Libby from Winthrop, has been named to OHIO’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List and graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University. More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021. Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved the distinction of making the Dean’s list.

Husson



BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2021 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Kaicey Marie Conant of Canton, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Mikenzie A. Parker of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Dasia M. Stevens of Leeds, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Alec Jean Brown of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.

Michael A. Morales of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Olivia G. Simonson of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

