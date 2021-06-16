To the Editor:

According to the World Health Organization, “As of the year 2030, climate change is expected to contribute to approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year. From maluntniton, malarie, diarrhea and heat stress.” My name is Justin. I am a student at King Middle School. I have been studying energy and climate change in my expedition which has led me to realizing that poverty stricken people are affected by climate change.

Floods and droughts caused by climate change are making it difficult to produce food. The prices of food are inclining, which is bad for poor countries because they can’t afford it. We are all affected by climate change but we have it a lot easier than people who live in poor countries, such as Haiti, Malawi and many more. “When there is no rain, like now, we get big challenges. There are no yields, and when you go to the shops you find that food prices have gone up, yet you are still jobless.” Said by Simon, a farmer in drought-stricken Kenya. From his quote you know that climate change is making it hard for these people to have proper nutrition.

In conclusion, some things we can do to help people being affected by climate change in poor countries is to spread awareness. We can all play a part in helping people who don’t have the things they need, by donating some money to an organisation that provides food or clothes to people in need.

Justin

King Middle School

Portland

filed under: