POLAND SPRING – June 10, 2021 – Fourteen Maine high school seniors each now have $1,000 more towards their college educations after Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, part of BlueTriton Brands, awarded its annual Good Science Scholarships. These seniors aspire to pursue post-secondary education in the fields of engineering, biology, and forestry.

Locally, Mt. Abram High School senior Cade Tooker was one of the students receiving a scholarship.

“The Class of 2021 has faced so many challenges over the past year,” said Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring. “We are proud to make a positive impact in our local communities and help to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards by supporting educational programs such as Poland Spring Good Science Scholarships in area communities.”

Poland Spring has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships since 2007. These students applied for the scholarships by writing essays highlighting what environmental stewardship means to them. Applications were reviewed and awarded by a Poland Spring Selection Committee.

filed under: