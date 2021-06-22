Regional School Unit 73 Board meeting
6 p.m. Thursday, June 24
Spruce Mountain High School And/Or Via Zoom
** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of allegiance
3. Attendance
4. Adjustments to the agenda
5. Approval of June 10 meeting minutes
6. Communications/Correspondence
7. Public comments
8. Board comments
9. Superintendent’s report, Scott Albert
10. Administrator reports
10.1. Tina Collins, Section 504 Coordinator
10.2. Laura Merrill, Food Service Director
10.3. Robyn Raymond, Adult Education Director
10.4. Jim Shink, Transportation Director
10.5. Ken Vining, Facilities & Maintenance Director
11. Board chairperson’s report, Bob Staples
12. Committee reports
13. Policy
13.1. Second and final reading of Policy JLCD – Administration of Medication to Students
13.2. Second and final reading / Removal of Policy JLCD-E – MDOE Medication Administration on School Field Trips
13.3. Second and final reading of Policy JRA – Student Education Records and Information
13.4. Second and final review of Procedure JRA-R: Student Education Records and Information Administrative Procedures
13.5. Second and final review of Notification JRA-E: Notification of Rights under FERPA
13.6. Second and final reading of Policy JLDBG – Reintegration of Students from Juvenile Correctional Facilities
13.7. Second and final reading of Policy JL – Student Wellness
14. Old business
14.1. COVID-19 update
15. New business
15.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)
15.2. School board action on Superintendent’s request to carry over five vacation days
15.3. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)
15.4. Superintendent nominates ****** to the position of RTI teacher at SMHS
15.5. Superintendent nominates ****** to the position of special education teacher at SMHS
15.6. Superintendent nominates ****** to the position of special education teacher at SMES
16. Appointments
16.1. Co-curricular appointments
16.2. Other appointments/new hires and transfers
16.3. Retirements and resignations
17. Other business
18. Calendar/announcements
➔ July 22: 6 p.m. School board meeting, Spruce Mountain Middle School
19. Adjournment
