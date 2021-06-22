Regional School Unit 73 Board meeting

6 p.m. Thursday, June 24

Spruce Mountain High School And/Or Via Zoom

** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of allegiance

3. Attendance

4. Adjustments to the agenda

5. Approval of June 10 meeting minutes

6. Communications/Correspondence

7. Public comments

8. Board comments

9. Superintendent’s report, Scott Albert

10. Administrator reports

10.1. Tina Collins, Section 504 Coordinator

10.2. Laura Merrill, Food Service Director

10.3. Robyn Raymond, Adult Education Director

10.4. Jim Shink, Transportation Director

10.5. Ken Vining, Facilities & Maintenance Director

11. Board chairperson’s report, Bob Staples

12. Committee reports

13. Policy

13.1. Second and final reading of Policy JLCD – Administration of Medication to Students

13.2. Second and final reading / Removal of Policy JLCD-E – MDOE Medication Administration on School Field Trips

13.3. Second and final reading of Policy JRA – Student Education Records and Information

13.4. Second and final review of Procedure JRA-R: Student Education Records and Information Administrative Procedures

13.5. Second and final review of Notification JRA-E: Notification of Rights under FERPA

13.6. Second and final reading of Policy JLDBG – Reintegration of Students from Juvenile Correctional Facilities

13.7. Second and final reading of Policy JL – Student Wellness

14. Old business

14.1. COVID-19 update

15. New business

15.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)

15.2. School board action on Superintendent’s request to carry over five vacation days

15.3. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)

15.4. Superintendent nominates ****** to the position of RTI teacher at SMHS

15.5. Superintendent nominates ****** to the position of special education teacher at SMHS

15.6. Superintendent nominates ****** to the position of special education teacher at SMES

16. Appointments

16.1. Co-curricular appointments

16.2. Other appointments/new hires and transfers

16.3. Retirements and resignations

17. Other business

18. Calendar/announcements

➔ July 22: 6 p.m. School board meeting, Spruce Mountain Middle School

19. Adjournment

