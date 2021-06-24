Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected] . This weeks pets are:

Holly, Lab/Pitbull/Boxer Mix, Female, 8 Months to 1 Year: Meet Holly! She is a sweet, outgoing, playful, energetic pup who would love to find a home that can match her energetic personality! Holly loves everyone she meets and would love to find a home with another playful dog. Holly does like to be the alpha dog, so would be best with a playful but submissive canine companion. She can be bouncy so a home with older children would be best. We also believe she would do well with dog savvy cats. She wants to chase but backs down quickly if hissed at.

Bella, Female, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there! My name is Bella. I am a sweet girl who is very shy. I’m selective about my other cat friends and I love attention.

