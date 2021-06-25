CANTON — Selectmen on Thursday accepted a petition requesting a special town meeting to vote on allowing medical marijuana stores.

Fifty-five people signed the document, which was presented by Kevin Belanger of Dixfield. He requested a secret ballot vote last October but a date was never set.

A straw poll in July 2020 showed voters were opposed to a medical marijuana store, 138-86, and to a dispensary, 121-95.

Selectmen set the town meeting for Aug. 23.

Planning Board Secretary Diane Ray said the board will prepare an ordinance governing marijuana stores for the August vote.

In other business, selectmen approved spending $38,469 for paving at the town office and $1,884 to repair a bump on Staples Hill Road where two paving projects join, Selectman Brian Keene said. He said a contractor checked the site and said it would get worse the longer the town waits.

Selectmen voted to spend up to $3,000 for stump removal at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Selectwoman Carole Robbins said Friday that trees were cut this spring to prepare for an expansion in “roughly a couple acres or so of land.”

The board approved a 15-year contract with Central Maine Power to convert streetlights to energy-efficient LEDs. “It’s a no-cost conversion to us,” Selectman Scotty Kilbreth said.

Also of note, Selectman Don Hutchins, whose three-year term ends June 30, received thanks and praise from Town Clerk Carol Buzzell for his years of service to the town.

“Thank you, Donny, for your service and all that you’ve done for the town,” she said. “You’re going to be missed as a selectman.”

“I’ll be around,” Hutchins said. “I love the town very much and I will never stop.”

On June 8, voters elected Kristi Carrier to the three-year term, 60-56, over Hutchins.

Also at this week’s meeting, selectmen appointed Bradley Sica to the Planning Board for three years and Michelle Larrivee to the Recreation Department for a year.

