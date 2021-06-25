FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange kicked off a fund raising event for building repairs and restoration with a yard, food and plant sale this past weekend, which was such a success that the members plan to do more during the summer months. The grange members have been getting estimates for painting, masonry, and other repairs that will amount to nearly $40,000.

The Grange was able to make ends meet during the COVID crisis by getting new renters and was able to keep the Grange open through the winter. Now that things are opening up, meetings have resumed and business is picking up. A new food truck – The Ugly Dumpling, is starting up using the grange kitchen as prep kitchen. Western Maine Driving Academy has been using the hall for classes, as well as a piano teacher, cloggers and Cub Scouts. The Grange members will be applying for grants, also, to help pay for the needed repairs.

It is hoped that local organizations and individuals would be interested in helping them raise funds to restore this unique and historic building. In the past, the grange has sponsored many fund raising projects and other non-profit organizations. Checks may be mailed to Gerald Libby, Treasurer, 381 Mosher Hill Road, Farmington, Maine 04938. The building offers a ballroom with stage and a commercial kitchen with dining room for rent.

Potential renters may call Bonnie Clark at 778-6637, or Marion Scharoun at 778-2932, for more info. The Farmington Grange members would like to thank all of the donors who made this event possible.

