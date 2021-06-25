FARMINGTON — Join us on Saturday, July 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a full day of everything mushrooms. We’ll have a brief introduction to mushroom biology and life cycle led by Jula Moll-Rocek and Ellie Sloane-Barton, followed by a foraging walk led by experienced forager Cynthia Hoeh Stancioff.

We’ll share a potluck lunch, and hear about some cooking insights and ideas with all kinds of mushrooms (even pickling). Then we’ll have a discussion of outdoor cultivation techniques and some hands-on learning for inoculating shiitake logs.

This event is by donation ($0-$20) and will be hosted at the Sandy River Learning Village, 234 Weeks Mills Road.

RSVP via email or phone at [email protected] or 207-860-6346, as we are limiting the event to 15 participants. Bring food to share and we look forward to a fungi-tastical time.

