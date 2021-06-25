STATE — The state of Maine is launching a new program aimed at helping Mainers with disabilities stay safe. When a person with disabilities or cognitive impairment encounters a law enforcement officer, they can have a difficult time communicating pertinent information. This barrier can create a significant challenge for officers trying to help the individual.

The Contact Person Program will change that. The confidential database would provide law enforcement officers with contact information voluntarily provided by an individual or a legal guardian who signs up for the program. The Contact Person Program was passed into law in 2019. It was sponsored by Representative Dan Costain, R-Plymouth, a retired police officer, who saw first-hand the critical need for such a program. “I am very proud to be able to have sponsored this legislation” said Representative Dan Costain.” Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid and I felt this bill would help many people with disabilities or impairments. Being a retired police officer there were many times in my career that I would have loved to have this critical information to be able to help citizens. “

The Department of Public Safety developed the data base and has implemented the program which will be managed by Maine State Police. “This program will allow officers to quickly gain important information to ensure they can effectively resolve situations involving people with disabilities” said Maine State Police Colonel John Cote.

To sign up for the voluntary, free, and confidential Contact Person Program simply visit any police department in Maine. The program will go live immediately following the press conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

