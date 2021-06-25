FARMINGTON — The Annual Farmington Rotary Yard Sale is back after taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. The yard sale will take place on Saturday, June 26, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. across from Wiles Funeral Home, 140 Farmington Falls Road ( US Route 2). Lots of great treasures will be found! All proceeds from this event go to the Farmington Rotary Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to area High School seniors.)

This year’s 4th of July Parade will be held on Saturday, July 3. This year’s parade theme is “Freedom”. Parade participants will assemble at the UMF Student Center Parking Lot starting at 8 a.m., with the Parade commencing at 10 a.m. Judging for prizes will begin at 9 a.m. This year’s Guest of Honor will be the “Honor Flight Maine” program. Farmington Rotary will be presenting a significant donation to “Honor Flight Maine” ($8,430) which will enable 12 Veterans to participate in the Honor Flight Program. Honor Flight Maine is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s Veterans for all their service and sacrifices. Honor Flight Maine transports our heroes free of charge to Washington, D.C. to tour, experience and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to the most frail veterans – terminally ill veterans of all conflicts and World War II survivors. Korean and Vietnam Veterans are also transported on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis.

Contact person for persons/organizations wishing to participate in the Parade is Terri Winslow, [email protected] . You may also download the parade entry form on Farmington Rotary’s facebook page.