FARMINGTON — Summer of 2021 Youth Program Directory. The Farmington Recreation Department is located at the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle Street, Office Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. p: (207) 778-3464 Check out our Facebook Page for more info on upcoming programs! facebook.com/farmingtonrec

Director of Parks and Recreation: Matthew L. Foster, CPRP

Assistant Director: Jennifer R. Savage

If you have any ideas for programs, would like to volunteer or help in some way, we want to hear from you! Please give us a call or stop by and chat with us!

The programs listed are not Mt. Blue RSD sponsored activities, however this brochure is being distributed through its schools as a community service. All costs associated with its printing are paid for by the Farmington Recreation Department.

Backyard Sports DATES: June 30 – August 4 (Wednesdays) Anyone entering 5, 6, and 7 grades. Registration: Farmington Res. – $25. Out of Town Res. – $35

NEW THIS SUMMER! We are excited to be bringing this new program to our community. It is geared towards Pre-teens who are entering 5, 6, and 7 grade. Get outside and step away from the electronics for a bit! Come enjoy playing Ultimate Frisbee, Capture the Flag, Kick the Can, and many more games. This program will be run for six weeks from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is sure to be a favorite. It will be lead by Brooke Bolduc and Olivia Schanck, who are both energetic and ready to kick-start Backyard Sports. Participation is limited to 16!

Field Hockey

DATES: July 6 – July 22 (Tuesdays & Thursdays) Entering 3, 4, and 5 grades: Registration: Farmington Res. – $ 25. Out of town Res. – $ 35

Farmington Recreation is proud to offer Field Hockey camp again! This introductory camp will expose young players to the basics of field hockey, emphasizing important skills while teaching basic rules and team strategies. There will be plenty of fun drills and game scenarios to engage new players while still working through the fundamentals. A limited amount of sticks and protective equipment will be provided by the Rec. Dept. (Participants must supply their own mouth guards!) Serving as Director this year is Farmington’s own, Brooke Bolduc! Brooke is a D1 Goalie for her collage! She is excited to help instruct aspiring field hockey players in the area. Field Hockey camp will begin Tuesday July 6 at Hippach Field from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participation is limited to 16!

