EAST WILTON — On Saturday, July 17, The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Lobster or Steak Take out/Pickup meal from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. The meal will include your choice of boiled lobster or rib eye steak, with coleslaw, half an ear of corn and blueberry cake for dessert. A single entree meal of lobster or steak will cost $20.00. Entrees may be doubled for an additional $10.00 for a total of $30.00 per meal. Reservations for meals are required and you can make reservations by calling Alan Morison 645-4366, Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190 who will accept payment for your meal and issue you a meal ticket. THERE WILL BE NO HOME DELIVERIES OF MEALS ON JULY 17. For more information you may call one of the above numbers.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. THERE WILL NOT BE a Friday take-out supper. Instead, this week on Saturday, July 3, they will have a chicken BBQ, serving ½ chicken, macaroni salad, chips and cookies for $12. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For Friday, July 9, the supper will be Ham and Scalloped potatoes, plus dessert, $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

WILTON — The First Congregational Church UCC on Main Street will hold a take-out hot dog and baked bean or macaroni and cheese meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Cole slaw, corn bread and cookies are included but not beverages. The meal is by donation to support mission work and church operations. Meals must be pre-ordered by calling 645-2535 or 645-2568 by Tuesday, July 6.

FARMINGTON —The first in the “Music at the Gazebo” series will feature Abrahm and Samuel Geissinger on trumpet and French horn. Music will begin at 7 in the Farmington Gazebo. No admission charge, but donations will be accepted. For more information check the website artsfarmington.org. Any questions call 778-9437.

