FARMINGTON —On Wednesday, July 7, at 7 p.m.m the first in the “Music at the Gazebo” series will feature Abrahm and Samuel Geissinger on trumpet and French horn. Music will begin at 7 in the Farmington Gazebo. No admission charge, but donations will be accepted. Abrahm is 15 and will be a junior at Spruce Mountain HS in the fall. He started playing trumpet at age 8. Samuel is 12, and will be an 8th grader in the fall. He started playing French horn at age 8. He plays his grandfather’s original horn! For more information check the website artsfarmington.org. Any questions call 778-9437.
