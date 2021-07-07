Sale

NO. JAY — North Jay Grange is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrate with a Christmas in July table and lots of nice items. Food Sale also, FMI — call 208-9225.

Steak/Lobster



EAST WILTON — On Saturday, July 17, The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Lobster or Steak Take out/Pickup meal from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. The meal will include your choice of boiled lobster or rib eye steak, with coleslaw, half an ear of corn and blueberry cake for dessert. A single entree meal of lobster or steak will cost $20.00. Entrees may be doubled for an additional $10.00 for a total of $30.00 per meal. Reservations for meals are required and you can make reservations by calling Alan Morison 645-4366, Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190 who will accept payment for your meal and issue you a meal ticket. THERE WILL BE NO HOME DELIVERIES OF MEALS ON JULY 17. For more information you may call one of the above numbers.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, July 9, the supper will be Ham and Scalloped potatoes, plus dessert, $9. For Friday, July16, the menu will feature Pasta Primavera with cheesy garlic bread and dessert, $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Town Gazebo



LIVERMORE FALLS — Livermore Falls Gazebo summer music artists will perform in the Livermore Falls Gazebo, on Water Street. Times are 6-8 p.m., weather permitting please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy. No Smoking in proximity of musicians and guests. Social Distance as necessary. The Livermore Falls Gazebo is on Water Street.

FARMINGTON —The first in the “Music at the Gazebo” series will feature Abrahm and Samuel Geissinger on trumpet and French horn. Music will begin at 7 in the Farmington Gazebo. No admission charge, but donations will be accepted. For more information check the website artsfarmington.org . Any questions call 778-9437.

Library



FARMINGTON – Come to the Farmington Public Library for a fun-filled, Maine themed evening on Saturday, July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be live music performed by Brent Laflin, Maine themed snacks and a silent auction for select Stanley Keirstead paintings. Bid may be placed on the paintings at the library staring July 1. The last day to bid will be at the event on July 17.

