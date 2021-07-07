LIVERMORE — Two people were injured Wednesday morning when a motorcycle and a car collided on Crash Road, Sgt. Tim Kachnovich of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said.

A motorcycle driven by Ronald Davis, 31, of Livermore Falls and a car driven by Brenda Bamford, 74, of Livermore collided in the vicinity of 123 Crash Road, he said.

Davis, who was wearing a helmet, received serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Kachnovich said. He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Bamford received minor injuries and was checked at the scene and note taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and is not believed to be alcohol related, the sergeant said.

It was reported just before 5 a.m. and the road was closed about an hour.

Livermore Fire Rescue Department and Livermore Falls Police Department assisted Kachnovich.

