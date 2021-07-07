LIVERMORE — Two people were injured Wednesday morning when a motorcycle and a car collided on Crash Road, Sgt. Tim Kachnovich of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said.
A motorcycle driven by Ronald Davis, 31, of Livermore Falls and a car driven by Brenda Bamford, 74, of Livermore collided in the vicinity of 123 Crash Road, he said.
Davis, who was wearing a helmet, received serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Kachnovich said. He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Bamford received minor injuries and was checked at the scene and note taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation and is not believed to be alcohol related, the sergeant said.
It was reported just before 5 a.m. and the road was closed about an hour.
Livermore Fire Rescue Department and Livermore Falls Police Department assisted Kachnovich.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Maine reports 36 new cases of COVID-19
-
Sports
Bello and bullpen pace Sea Dogs to 6-2 win
-
Sports
Lightning edge Canadiens 1-0 to win second straight Stanley Cup
-
Advertiser Democrat
Harrison summer rec. programs for kids up 50%
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills real estate boom favors out of state, wealthier buyers, leaving young buyers in the cold