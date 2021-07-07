LIVERMORE FALLS — Music is happening once again this summer in the Livermore Falls Gazebo, on Water Street. There are July performances by a variety of musicians nearly every day, from 6-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted, weather permitting. Please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy. No Smoking in proximity of musicians and guests. Social Distance as necessary.

Performing Mondays, July 12, 19 and 26 will be Stained Grass 6-8 p.m. Stained Grass has been performing as a band for over 15 years. They are a bluegrass band but perform an interesting variety of entertaining songs as well.

Tuesday, July 20, it will be Terry Moore 6-8 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 13 and 27, the performer will be Linda’s Karaoke 6-8 p.m.

Nickles and Chump Change will take the stage from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7 and July 21.

Friday, July 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m., The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will host gospel performer Brad White, vocal, keyboard, saxophone and quartet artistry. Kenny Smith will be passing out popcorn and beverages.

