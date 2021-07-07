LIVERMORE FALLS — The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls presents a Three Day Summer Show Spectacular, starting Friday, July 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m. The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will host gospel performer Brad White, vocal, keyboard, saxophone and quartet artistry. There will be free hotdogs, drinks and popcorn.

On Saturday, July 17, they will host a church carnival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 25 Church Street. Fun for the whole family and if you missed Friday night’s Brad White performance, there will be another one at 7 p.m. Free admission all day and there will be games! Also a Baked Bean Supper July 17 at 5 p.m at First Baptist! This is during our carnival in case the snow cones, hot dogs, games, popcorn, and performances weren’t incentive enough to come!

Sunday, July 18, will feature an old fashioned Sunday Worship Church Revival, staring at 10:30 a.m. with gospel music and baptisms. It’s a weekend no one should miss!

