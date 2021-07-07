FORT KENT — Savor the flavor of summer all winter long with a University of Maine Cooperative Extension online class about pressure canning basics from 6–7:30 p.m. July 22.

Using fresh green beans, UMaine Extension staff will demonstrate and explain each step of the process to safely preserve garden produce using a pressure canner.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207.834.3905; [email protected] Find out about more workshops on the Food Preservation and Nutrition Workshops webpage.

