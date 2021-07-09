Yard Sales

JAY — Friends of Special Olympics will be holding their annual yard sale on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 166 Franklin Rd in Jay. We have been very successful in the past and hope this year will prove to be another great sale. We have been collecting many donations so far, so if you are cleaning out your attic, garage, spare room or shed please think of donating those new or slightly used items to this worthwhile cause. No clothes please . So far we have a new Emeril Lagasse 360 air Fryer, flat screen TV, many housewares and electronics, laser disks from the 80’s and much, much more. For more info, call Janice 897-2122.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the grange hall. Celebrate with a Christmas in July table and lots of nice items. Food Sale also. FMI — call 208-9225.

Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, July 17, The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Lobster or Steak Take out/Pickup meal from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. The meal will include your choice of boiled lobster or rib eye steak, with coleslaw, half an ear of corn and blueberry cake for dessert. A single entree meal of lobster or steak will cost $20.00. Entrees may be doubled for an additional $10.00 for a total of $30.00 per meal. Reservations for meals are required and you can make reservations by calling Alan Morison 645-4366, Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190 who will accept payment for your meal and issue you a meal ticket. THERE WILL BE NO HOME DELIVERIES OF MEALS ON JULY 17. For more information you may call one of the above numbers.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, July 9, the supper will be Ham and Scalloped potatoes, plus dessert, $9. For Friday, July16, the menu will feature Pasta Primavera with cheesy garlic bread and dessert, $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Library event

FARMINGTON – Come to the Farmington Public Library for a fun-filled, Maine themed evening on Saturday, July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be live music performed by Brent Laflin, Maine themed snacks and a silent auction for select Stanley Keirstead paintings. Bid may be placed on the paintings at the library staring July 1. The last day to bid will be at the event on July 17.

