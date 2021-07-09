FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library has received a grant from the Franklin County Fund and the Western Mountains Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to purchase laptops, iPads, and air purifiers for the library. These items will allow the library to do some unique programming that is a hybrid between in-person and virtual events, specifically geared towards people who are not comfortable with technology. Patrons will be able to come to the library and use a laptop to access the virtual event from anywhere in the library. This will allow everyone to stay socially distanced while still using library technology and having library staff on hand to help with any technical difficulties. The addition of this technology will also benefit our patrons during later flu seasons, and allow the library to conduct more technology-centered programs in the future.

Many people do not have access to the internet in their homes, do not have a personal computer, or are simply not comfortable operating technology. Being able to use technology is increasingly important in today’s society, as more and more things migrate to an online format. The Farmington Public Library aims to help improve people’s comfort levels with technology through a series of these hybrid programs that focus on helping people become more familiar with various online resources. The first event in this series will occur on July 22 at 2 p.m. Kendra Wheeler from Bangor Savings Bank will give a presentation on banking in 2021, which focuses on convenient and useful online and mobile banking services. To reserve a computer for this event, or for more information, please call the library at 207-778-4312 or go to www.farmington.lib.me.us.

