FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department invites all area youngsters and their families to utilize all other town recreation facilities. Farmington Community Center: 127 Middle Street in Farmington

Basketball Court with two Adjustable Glass Backboards (from 8′ to 10′)

Baseball / Softball Hitting Tunnel with pitching machine

Volleyball Court

Badminton Courts – 3 (1 Double, 2 Singles)

Shuffleboard Court

Weight Room

Rec Room – Cable TV, DVD, Karaoke Music System, Video Game Systems, Stereo System

Ping Pong, Air Hockey Table, 2 Foosball Tables & Dance Floor

Community Lounge – Large Screen Tv, Cable TV, DVD

Hippach Field: Main Street

Landscape Structure Multi-Station Accessible Playground

Lighted Major League Baseball Field, Little League Baseball Field

Lighted Double Tennis Court

Baseball hitting/pitching Tunnel

Lighted Basketball Court with 2-ten foot baskets, 1-nine foot basket

Kiddie Park: Bike Riding – Remote Control Cars – Skateboarding/In Line Skating –

3 Pickleball Courts

8 Foot Basket – 4 Square Ball – Hopscotch – Marbles

Air Conditioned Field House for Playground Program

Picnic Area – 5 Covered Tables

Wading Pool 0 to 42″ deep

Meetinghouse Park: Main Street

Park Benches, Bandstand

Veterans Honor Roll, Monument

Periodic Evening Entertainment

Walton’s Mill Pond Park: Rt. 43 West Farmington

Picnic Tables, Canoe Launch, Multi-field Play Area, Fishing

Vis Memorial Park: Madore’s Market Intersection

Park Benches

