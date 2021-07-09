FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department invites all area youngsters and their families to utilize all other town recreation facilities. Farmington Community Center: 127 Middle Street in Farmington
Basketball Court with two Adjustable Glass Backboards (from 8′ to 10′)
Baseball / Softball Hitting Tunnel with pitching machine
Volleyball Court
Badminton Courts – 3 (1 Double, 2 Singles)
Shuffleboard Court
Weight Room
Rec Room – Cable TV, DVD, Karaoke Music System, Video Game Systems, Stereo System
Ping Pong, Air Hockey Table, 2 Foosball Tables & Dance Floor
Community Lounge – Large Screen Tv, Cable TV, DVD
Hippach Field: Main Street
Landscape Structure Multi-Station Accessible Playground
Lighted Major League Baseball Field, Little League Baseball Field
Lighted Double Tennis Court
Baseball hitting/pitching Tunnel
Lighted Basketball Court with 2-ten foot baskets, 1-nine foot basket
Kiddie Park: Bike Riding – Remote Control Cars – Skateboarding/In Line Skating –
3 Pickleball Courts
8 Foot Basket – 4 Square Ball – Hopscotch – Marbles
Air Conditioned Field House for Playground Program
Picnic Area – 5 Covered Tables
Wading Pool 0 to 42″ deep
Meetinghouse Park: Main Street
Park Benches, Bandstand
Veterans Honor Roll, Monument
Periodic Evening Entertainment
Walton’s Mill Pond Park: Rt. 43 West Farmington
Picnic Tables, Canoe Launch, Multi-field Play Area, Fishing
Vis Memorial Park: Madore’s Market Intersection
Park Benches
