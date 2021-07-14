Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, July 17, The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Lobster or Steak Take out/Pickup meal from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. The meal will include your choice of boiled lobster or rib eye steak, with coleslaw, half an ear of corn and blueberry cake for dessert. A single entree meal of lobster or steak will cost $20.00. Entrees may be doubled for an additional $10.00 for a total of $30.00 per meal. Reservations for meals are required and you can make reservations by calling Alan Morison 645-4366, Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190 who will accept payment for your meal and issue you a meal ticket. THERE WILL BE NO HOME DELIVERIES OF MEALS ON JULY 17. For more information you may call one of the above numbers.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, July 16, the menu will feature Pasta Primavera with cheesy garlic bread and dessert, $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Baked Bean Supper Saturday, July 17, 5 p.m., at First Baptist Church! This is during their carnival in case the snow cones, hot dogs, games, popcorn, and performances weren’t incentive enough to come! See you there!

Library

FARMINGTON – Come to the Farmington Public Library for a fun-filled, Maine themed evening on Saturday, July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be live music performed by Brent Laflin, Maine themed snacks and a silent auction for select Stanley Keirstead paintings. Bid may be placed on the paintings at the library staring July 1. The last day to bid will be at the event on July 17.

Reunion

FARMINGTON — The Class of 1980 from Mt. Blue High School will be holding a 40th class reunion (it’s the 41st but due to covid last year it was postponed) This reunion will be held on Saturday, August 7, starts at 5:30 p.m., at the home of Jon and Lois Bubier, 280 High Street, Farmington (diagonally across from Ron’s Market). The band is Amber Jack. Hamburg/hotdogs, salads, drinks and desserts will be served. Please reach out on our Facebook group under Mt. Blue High School Class of 1980 if you have other questions. Donations at the door. We ask that you RSVP to this event invitation so we ensure we have sufficient food and beverages! https://www.facebook.com/groups/mtblue1980

Veterans

FAIRBANKS — Large lawn sale sponsored by Roderick Crosby American Legion Post 28 Women’s Auxiliary, on August 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 614 Fairbanks Road. All proceeds will benefit area veterans. For more information, please call Rita at 778-4058 or Katie at 778-4720.

Carnival

LIVERMORE FALLS — On Friday, July 16, Brad White will perform at the Gazebo behind the Town Offices at 7 p.m. There will be free popcorn and drinks. July 17, we will have a carnival here at the church (25 Church St. L.F.) from 11-8 p.m. There will be a bounce house, games, and local vendors. If you would like to have a vendor booth, please call the church at 897-2656 for a form. There will be a public supper at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Brad White will be at the church for an outdoor concert. July 18, we will wrap up our Three Day Celebration with Baptisms and Gospel Music – all of it is fun you won’t want to miss!

