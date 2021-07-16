UMaine

REGION — The University of Maine recognized 3,670 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2021 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,392 are from Maine, 1,195 are from 39 other states and 83 are from 35 countries other than the U.S.

Due to the unusual and challenging circumstances faced this semester amid the global pandemic, the university has modified its Dean’s List policy for the spring 2021 term. The requirement that students earn 12 calculable credits to be eligible for Dean’s List has been waived. Instead, students will be eligible if they earned a minimum of nine letter-graded (A–F on the transcript) credits for full-time students in addition to the criteria in the catalog. For part-time students to be eligible, they must have earned at least six letter-graded credits across the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, in addition to the criteria in the catalog for Part-time Dean’s List. Courses with P/F grades selected by the student will not count toward the total of nine (for full-time) or six (for part-time).

Carrabassett Valley: Emma Downing, Jonathan Maidman; Coplin: Connor Dolan; Farmington: Kali Howard, Jacob Mealey, Sophie Swain; Industry: Marielle Pelletier; Jay: Austin Gilboe, Hannah Maurais, Emily White; Kingfield: Jennifer Davis, Hailey Fenwick, Jackson Masterson, Katie Maxsimic, Avery Taylor, Tiernan Tooker; New Sharon: Ellie Bannerman, Mazie Gordon; New Vineyard: Courtney Withey; Phillips: Kathy Stovall; Rangeley: Lauren Eastlack, Jake Farmer, Haley Morrill, Owen Sinclair; Stratton: Tanager Karchenes; Temple: Aidan Salisbury, Will Salisbury; Wilton: Katie Brittain, Jessie Hutchinson, Lexi Mittelstadt, Olivia Schanck, Emma Williams.

